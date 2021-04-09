Ramadan 2021 in Saudi Arabia To Commence April 13

Fasting during Ramadan, the holiest Islamic month, is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Rabat – According to Hamariweb, Ramadan 2021 is likely to commence on April 13 in Saudi Arabia.

During Ramadan, which lasts 29 to 30 days, Muslims fast every day from Al-Fajr (sunrise prayer) until Al-Maghrib (sunset prayer) and refrain from smoking, drinking, and sexual activity.

It is also an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith through Taraweeh prayers and increased recitation of the Quran.

Observers expect Ramadan’s Taraweeh prayers to begin in Saudi Arabia on April 12.

After banning prayers in mosques last year due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi authorities will allow mosques to host prayers during Ramadan this year. Still, worshippers are prohibited from enjoying the two essential meals of Ramadan, Iftar and suhoor, inside the mosques.

Worshippers must respect the preventative measures and remain distant from each other.

Besides Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Egypt announced they will host the five daily prayers and Taraweeh at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

As for Morocco, the government decided to impose a night curfew for the duration of the holy month and will not allow Taraweeh prayers at mosques.

On April 5, Saudi Arabia announced that only people immunized against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah.

Saudi authorities also decided that they will increase the operational capacity of Masjid al-Haram while respecting all precautionary measures.

Saudi Arabia said that only immunized people can apply for a permit through the Eatmarna app to perform Umrah.

Working hours will not exceed five per day, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., announced the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Saudi Arabia has identified a total of 396,758 COVID-19 cases, including 382,198 recoveries and 6,737 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

The country started its vaccination campaign on December 17 and has since administered more than 5 million doses, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.