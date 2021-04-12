Saudi Arabia Announces Tuesday April 13 As 1st Day of Ramadan

The authorities will allow mosques to host taraweeh prayers during the holy month.

Spread the love

Rabat – Saudi Arabia has officially announced Tuesday, April 13, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee said on Monday that observers have observed the crescent moon which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Accordingly, April 12, is the last day of Sha’aban.

As for those who wish to pray at al-Masjid Nabawi or al-Masjid Haram, they must request a permit by registering in the Tawakkalna app or the Eatmarna app.

Egypt’s Dar Al-Ifta announced that Tuesday, April 13 is the first day of Ramadan in the republic.

Diwan Al-Ifta, in Tunisia, has published a Facebook post stating that April 13 will mark the first day of Ramadan and taraweeh prayers will start.

Lebanon and Kuwait have also announced April 13 as the starting date of Ramadan.

In Morocco, meanwhile, authorities will observe the crescent moon of the ninth Hijri month on the evening of April 12.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramadan will start on April 14 in the country.

Ramadan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ramadan will occur for the second time during the pandemic. Still, restrictions will have to be adapted from last year’s.

To control the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the infection rate, most countries have reduced the number of visitors and closed several mosques.

Worshippers at mosques must respect safety measures, including wearing masks and keeping their distance from others.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Iraq have announced that they will host the five daily prayers and taraweeh at mosques during Ramadan.

Morocco, meanwhile, currently allows mosques to host the five daily prayers. Still, it is unlikely that taraweeh prayers will be allowed as the government maintains a night curfew during the month, although there have been no official announcements.

One of the impacts of the curfew is that family gatherings for al-iftar will not be possible. Breaking fast in family circles will again be missed this year.

As for the COVID-19 vaccinations, the British Islamic Medical Association assured the Muslims that taking the vaccine while fasting will not invalidate the fast.

The association stated: “taking the COVID-19 vaccines currently licensed in the UK does not invalidate the fast, as per the opinion of Islamic scholars. Individuals should not delay their COVID vaccinations on the account of Ramadan.”