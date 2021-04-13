Rabat Holds 3rd Annual Spring University for Moroccans Residing Abroad

Moroccan’s living abroad participated in a virtual seminar to promote the Moroccan identity abroad while also recognizing the importance of investing in Morocco’s future.

Rabat – Morocco hosted the 3rd annual Spring University virtual conference for young Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) which concluded on Sunday, April 12.

Titled “Morocco, Land of Living Together”, the conference sought to connect the Moroccan global diaspora with their roots. A variety of seminars concerning the Moroccan identity abroad and life as a foreigner in the midst of the pandemic were discussed throughout the two-day conference.

Other objectives of the seminar include, “being aware of the socio-economic and political changes, tourism development, and investment opportunities in Morocco” and “to promote the immaterial heritage and the assets that abound in the different regions of Morocco.”

Attendees were of Moroccan origin and held a high school degree in the host country. Also, participants were between 18-25 years old and students in higher education institutions or professionals in different career fields.

Approximately 52,500 Moroccan students left to study in higher education institutions in 2018, and a number that has steadily increased since 2010. The kingdom encourages students to study abroad in hopes that the students will return to Morocco and enrich both public and private sectors with their diverse skill sets.

Nearly 113 Moroccans residing abroad from 19 different countries participated in the event. 80% of the attendees were binational and the Moroccan Minister Delegate Nezha El Ouafi who is responsible for MRE’s commented on how the Moroccan diaspora displays success and innovation on the world stage.

El Ouafi spoke about the unique challenges of being an international student in a pandemic by stating, “Spring University, which intervenes in an exceptional situation marked by the pandemic, is a means of strengthening links and communication with MRE and to listen to them, especially young Moroccans around the world, in view of the inevitable repercussions of the health crisis.”

Return of MRE to Morocco

The Moroccan government seeks to promote investment opportunities to encourage Moroccans residing abroad to return to Morocco and invest in the economy.

“Deployment of Migration Policies at the Regional Level (DEPOMI),” is a new digital investment platform created in Beni Mellal.

El Ouafi commented specifically on MREs from Beni Mellal claiming that many students study abroad in order to return and offer the invaluable experience that they developed abroad.

The digital platform will simplify administrative procedures for Moroccan expatriates to invest directly into a variety of development projects within Morocco.

King Mohammed VI announced the potential impact MRE’s could have on Morocco’s post-pandemic recovery during his Throne Day 2020 speech.

Although the conference was conceived nearly 12 years ago, the focus on the contribution by Moroccans residing abroad to Morocco has become increasingly relevant.