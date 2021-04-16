Morocco Urges Climate-Resilient Agriculture Support at UN Food Summit

Climate change presents small and medium enterprises new challenges, especially in rural areas. Morocco, at the UN Food System Summit, called for integrated technological and cultural agricultural practices.

MWN with MAP

Youssef Balla, Morocco’s ambassador for the UN agencies in Rome, emphasized on Thursday the importance of improving agriculture practices to adapt to climate change.

Giving local farmers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the right tools to cultivate new management techniques, specifically focusing on water and soil management, will enable local communities in Morocco to find solutions to challenges that climate change presents, he said. Rural, small-scale farmers also required access to financial support.

Balla’s presentation came during the Group of Friends for the UN Food System Summit 2021 (GoFFSS), on the theme of “Consultation on Wave 1 of emerging propositions for collective action.” Balla explained the need to integrate cultural differences, often an obstacle when implementing change, as well as technical capacity building, and access to finance for small-scale farmers in rural areas.

The GoFFSS meetings took place from April 12-16 in Rome, Italy.