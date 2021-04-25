‘Act4Community’: OCP Invests in Socio-Economic Empowerment in Central Morocco

Act4Community Gantour is pursuing humanitarian actions for marginalized populations in the province of Rhamna, central Morocco.

Raabt – As part of the development of local economic ecosystems and the promotion of social and solidarity economy (SSE) in the province of Rhamna in Central Morocco, OCP’s “Act4Community Gantour” initiative signed a partnership agreement with the Provincial Human Development Committee of Rhamna on April 19.

The partnership aims to elaborate a support program for cooperatives, small-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and self employed entrepreneurs.

Act4Community and the Provincial Human Development Committee in Rhamna equally contributed to the project’s operating budget set at MAD 4.8 million ($541,166).

The support program will enable beneficiaries to embark on a new range of innovative projects that would develop economic ecosystems to raise their competitiveness in local, regional, and national markets.

According to Act4Community, the program is based on capacity building of local economic actors and on providing support to projects with added value and sustainable socioeconomic impact.

The OCP-affiliated association is engaged in a wide range of economic activities aiming at prioritizing social profitability instead of purely financial profits.

The province of Rhamna is benefiting from the constant support of the Act4Community program, resulting in the signing of many partnership agreements for income generating activities.

Last week, Act4Community provided a MAD 2 million ($223,838) fund to establish a mobile pediatrics and gynecology medical unit in the province.

The mobile healthcare facility will provide quality medical consultations for women and children. This will allow doctors to adequately treat pregnant women, newborns, and children.

The Act4Community-site Al-Gantour also contributed to the establishment of a cheese facility in Ouled Hassoun Al Hamri in the Rehamna province in February. Financial assistance allowed the acquisition of equipment and the setting up of industrial facilities.