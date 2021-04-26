Weather Alert, Rainfall Forecast Until Tuesday in Morocco

Changes in weather are usual throughout April and May in Morocco.

Spread the love

Rabat – A weather alert forecasts rainfall to continue today and Tuesday in several provinces across Morocco.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts strong local thunderstorms from today at 1 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The thunderstorms will affect northern Morocco: Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Ouazzane, Tangier-Asilah, and Tetouan.

Hails and strong wind will accompany rainfall in the regions, DMN announced.

Strong winds ranging between 60 – 70 kilometers per hour will also hit the provinces of Berrechid, Casablanca, Nouaceur, El Jadida, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Youssoufia, Marrakech, Rehamna, and Safi.

Morocco’s capital, Rabat, and nearby areas also witnessed cloudy skies and periodic showers today.

Rainfall and changes in the weather are usual during April in Morocco.

Morocco witnessed heavy rainfall during the 2020-21 period compared to a dry season in 2019-2020.

Farmers and government officials expressed satisfaction with the rainfall, predicting a good agriculture year.

In March, the Ministry of Agriculture and Maritime Fisheries said that rainfall in the last three months had a “very positive impact” on the 2020-21 agricultural season.

“The significant and widespread rains recorded in January, February, and March have had a very positive impact on the evolution of the agricultural campaign,” said the ministry.

The rainfall also helped the country’s dams filling rate, which reached 50%.

The dams’ reserves accumulated 7.38 billion cubic meters of water.