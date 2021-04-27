Huawei Partners with Chinese Carmaker SERES to Launch First Electric Car

The rechargeable hybrid-electric car is able to cross 180km in fully electric mode and achieve a 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.68 seconds.

Rabat – Renowned Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has opened a new chapter in its industrial and technological history by partnering with component manufacturer SERES to manufacture and market hybrid electric cars.

The two companies unveiled the curtain on their rechargeable hybrid-electric SUV during the Shanghai Auto Show on April 21.

Named “Huawei SERES SF5,” the hybrid electric SUV benefited from a modern design in the exterior as well as in the interior and boasts state-of-the-art features.

In terms of powertrain, the car uses a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine to generate power for the two electric motors that produce a combined 551 horsepower with 820Nm of torque, capable of reaching 100 km/h from standstill in only 4.68 seconds.

The car is manufactured to thrive over its competitors with its ability to cross 180 kilometers in a fully electric mode and travel over 1,000 kilometers with the petrol engine. The relatively long distance crossed in electric mode is set to give Huawei’s hybrid-electric SUV the upper hand over its international competitors.

In terms of options and security, the car features the latest advancements in the field of automatic assisted driving, including adaptive cruise control, low-speed traffic assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane centering.

To ensure comfort for drivers, the car is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, a seat massager, as well as an 11-speaker audio system.

With this latest product, Huawei joins a growing list of major telecom companies that have embarked on a new journey in the automotive sector.

Apple announced it is working on an electric car that could be marketed by 2024, while Huawei’s Chinese competitor Xiaomi also collaborated with Bestune to make its first electric car, Xiaomi Bestune T77.

Fully electric and hybrid cars are slowly replacing petrol and diesel-powered cars for their moderate consumption. Another reason is because the world is moving toward using sustainable energies in the industrial sector to reduce emissions from fossil fuels to combat climate change and other environmental hazards.