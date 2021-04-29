Spread the love

Rabat – Due to the commemoration of Labor Day, Morocco’s Ministry of Health decided to postpone COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Saturday, May 1.

Appointments for those concerned with the decision will take place instead on Monday, May 3, at the same vaccination center. Patients will receive an SMS confirming the new appointment, said the ministry in a statement it published today.

Earlier this week, on April 27, the Moroccan government announced a ban on all Labor Day celebrations to avert any infringement of COVID-19 preventive measures. The decision came after citizens’ calls to gather on a public road to commemorate May 1.

The government said the ban accounts for the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the country and the risks public gatherings may cause.

The ministry’s statement added that Morocco’s citizens must contribute to efforts against the pandemic by complying with all the preventive and safety measures before, during, and after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. This is particularly important after the emergence of new variants in the Moroccan territory, it concluded.

COVID-19 in Morocco

As of April 29, Morocco counts 4,761 active COVID-19 cases, with 343 carriers in critical condition.

The country recorded 421 new cases in the last day, bringing the total number of infections Morocco has recorded to 510,886, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 497,105, with 522 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Kingdom has reported 9,020 deaths.

Morocco launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 28 and has since administered first doses to 4,985,094 people, including 4,254,879 who received their second dose.

The North African country aims to reach herd immunity by immunizing 80% of the population within five months maximum, according to Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb.