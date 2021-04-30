COVID-19, Morocco’s Vaccinated Population Exceeds 5 Million

Approximately 4,260,412 people have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rabat – Morocco has provided 5,054,642 people with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of today, April 30, the Ministry of Health announced.

Morocco has fully vaccinated 4,260,412 with a second dose.

The country confirmed 363 new COVID-19 cases today. This brings the total number of infections to 511,249.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 516 new recoveries from COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco currently stands at 497,621, marking a 97.3% national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 9,023, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 4,605 active COVID-19 cases, including 329 in critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 253 new cases in the past 24 hours and two deaths.

Marrakech-Safi comes second (32 cases), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (25 cases), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13 cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (11 cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (nine cases, one death), and Souss-Massa (eight cases).

The Oriental region recorded four cases, followed by Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (two cases), Draa-Tafilalet (two cases), and Fez-Meknes (one case).