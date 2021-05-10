Morocco Launches Marketing Campaign for National Crop Production

Spread the love

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced on Monday a series of incentives to “ensure a good marketing campaign for cereals” during the 2020-2021 crop year.

The initiatives are in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform and aim to “allow farmers to market their crops in the best conditions and at profitable prices.”

The cereal crop year 2020-2021 recorded a very satisfactory production level, estimated at 98 million quintals, including 48.2 million quintals of soft wheat, 23.4 million quintals of durum wheat, and 26 million quintals of barley.

The results of the crop year are due to beneficial weather conditions, Morocco’s implemented agricultural “Green Plan” strategy, and the effort of farmers.

Morocco’s Green Plan involves elements such as varietal selection, availability of selected seeds, farm mechanization, technical itinerary, agricultural insurance, and agricultural advice, said the ministry.

A reference price (until October 31, 2021) for national production is set at MAD 280 / quintal for standard quality milled wheat, with a MAD 5 / quintal subsidy for soft wheat.

Premium storage fees for the overall quantity of soft wheat are set at MAD 2 / quintal per fortnight, the premium fees will stay until December, 2021.

Import duties for soft wheat will increase to 135% starting from May 15, 2021, and durum wheat import duties will be raised to 170% starting from June 1st, 2021.

Introducing high import duties ensures a market supply following the surge in global commodity prices.

The tenders of soft wheat for the supply of industrial mills to manufacture subsidized flours will be reserved, giving priority to the national harvest, concluded the ministry.

MWN With MAP