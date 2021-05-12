Spanish People’s Party Calls for Clarification from Spain Over Brahim Ghali

The Spanish People’s Party called on Madrid to strengthen the “fundamental bilateral relationship” with Morocco in different fields, including energy, health, and security.

Spread the love

Rabat – Spain’s People Party (PP) has urged the Sanchez government to provide convincing clarification regarding the decision to allow the illegal entry of Polisario leader, Brahim Ghali, into Spanish territories despite serious charges against him.

The leader of PP, Pablo Casado, joined Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture and Secretary-General of the Rally of Independents Party (RNI), Aziz Akhannouch, and Nizar Baraka, secretary-general of the Al Istiqlal (Independence) Party and former minister, in a virtual meeting to discuss the recent developments.

The Moroccan political parties requested the meeting to discuss the Ghali situation, Spanish local media reported.

During the meeting, Casado said his party sent five questions to the Sanchez government to explain why Spain allowed Brahim Ghali to enter its territories under a fake passport without prior consultation.

Casado also called on his country to strengthen the “fundamental bilateral relationship” with Morocco in different fields, including security, energy, health, agriculture, fisheries, among others.

He expressed his commitment to “intensify a strategic and fundamental neighborly relationship for the European Union, the Atlantic Area, the Maghreb region, and the African continent.”

The meeting between the PP and Moroccan politicians came after anger from Rabat when Spain hosted Brahim Ghali for COVID-19 medical treatment.

Morocco criticized Spain, denouncing the absence of prior consultation or notifications regarding the decision. Morocco argued that such an act is against the spirit of cooperation and friendship the two countries have enjoyed.

Morocco also requested convincing answers regarding Spain’s decision, asking whether its European neighbor is ready to sacrifice its relationship with Rabat for the separatist leader.

In response, Spain attempted to calm tension, saying that the decision to host Ghali is for “humanitarian reasons.”

The Spanish government said that it has nothing to add to the topic, maintaining that both countries enjoy good diplomatic ties.

NGOs, MEPs, and associations shared Morocco’s frustration and called for Spain to take immediate legal action against Brahim Ghali.

The separatist leader is facing multiple charges that the Spanish and Sahrawi people filed against him in Spain, including torture, forced kidnapping and disappearance, and rape.

Ghali is expected to appear before the Spanish high court following his hospital discharge in June.

Reports previously said that the leader of the Polisario Front is on a ventilator and currently cannot make a statement.

Spain said that it will not intervene if its judiciary summoned the Polisario Front leader.