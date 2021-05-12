American Actor Mark Ruffalo Petitions to Impose Sanctions on Israel

‘Enough is enough. Palestinian lives, homes, and rights matter’ said Ruffalo initiating the petition he promoted with the tweet.

Rabat – The Palestinian cause has started gaining more international support with International celebrities denouncing Israeli Apartheid and oppression against the Palestinian people and their illegal forced displacement.

Mark Ruffalo, a renowned American actor and producer, has spoken in support of the Palestinians. He urged for sanctions to be imposed on Israel amid violence in Jerusalem, the Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood, and the Gaza strip. Ruffalo announced his support in a tweet on Tuesday.

Palestinians are under Israeli security forces’ brutal attacks, violence, and arbitrary detention.

“1500 Palestinians face expulsion in Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah,” Ruffalo tweeted.

What is more, Ruffalo invited the international community to join the support by signing a petition that calls for imposing international sanctions on Israeli industries. The petition is addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministers, Parliamentarians, and Heads of State.

“The treatment of the Palestinian people has become a stain on the conscience of the world. It is time for the world to stand up and act, to bring sanctions on key Israeli industries until Palestinians are granted full and equal civil rights,” reads the description of the petition.

“We appeal to you for moral leadership and action to save lives.”

The sanctions Ruffalo called for are the same as the ones that were imposed on South Africa.

The American actor said that in South Africa, sanctions contributed “to free black citizens from Apartheid.”

“Now it’s time for the world to rally behind sanctions on Israel to free the Palestinians,” he said.

At the time of writing, the petition has received around 1,726,640 signatures from all nationalities in 24 hours. The target is to reach 2,000,000 signatures.