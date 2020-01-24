Police say they will carry the case forward, although the teenager does not want to share details with them.

Rabat – Moroccan police in Casablanca opened an investigation on Thursday into the kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old named Oumaima. The investigation comes amid conflicting narratives between the teenager’s family and police.

Security services are proceeding with the case, they say, despite the 17-year-old’s refusal to file a complaint or “provide any information,” Moroccan media report.

The teenager’s case received attention on social media when her parents went public, telling how Oumaima was shopping when someone kidnapped her and held her for around three weeks, beginning in December. Oumaima suffered repeated rapes by approximately 20 men in a Casablanca slum before one of her “captors” took mercy on her.

After strangers found Oumaima on the streets, she was taken to Ibn Rochd Hospital.

The teenager’s mother said she filed a report with police, and they did nothing about it. The mother also said the hospital found evidence Oumaima had suffered rape, abuse, and intoxication.

Moroccan police say that after Oumaima was found, they visited her home to ask questions, but she was unwilling to make a report.

Moroccan security services also noted that they received a similar complaint of kidnapping and rape from the teenager in August 2018.

Concerned citizens formed a Facebook group “We are all Oumaima,” or “Kulna Oumaima” in Arabic. The page has been the site of an outpouring of anguish over the problem of sexual assault in Morocco.

Another widely publicized case of kidnapping and gang rape in Morocco involved a 17-year-old named Khadija. Police arrested 12 men, and prosecutors charged them with rape, but the case has been continually postponed.