Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 56 in China

Around 688 cases were diagnosed as of yesterday in the Asian country.

Rabat – China warned on Sunday that the death toll due to coronavirus virus reached 56, with Shanghai recording its first fatal case.

The country announced plans to expand travel restrictions to avoid the spread of the disease.

President Xi Jinping said coronavirus poses “grave threat.”

About 1,975 people were infected as of January 25.

Al Jazeera estimated the number of people infected across the world at 2,000.

After the detection of fatal case in Shanghai, China is expected to expand restrictions to other parts of the country.

Chinese health experts have urged citizens to avoid shaking hands.

The disease has spread to several other countries, including Canada and France.

Canada confirmed the first case earlier this week. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto announced it was taking care of “a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Australia confirmed four cases.

As coronavirus reached Europe, Morocco announced a set of measures to avoid infection in the country. The North African country set up control across its international airports and ports to detect suspicious cases.

Health experts also encouraged citizens to take precautionary measures to avoid the illness.

Citizens should wash their hands frequently, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. The statement also advises citizens to avoid close contact with patients with respiratory symptoms.