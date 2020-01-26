Coronavirus, Chinese Couple Leaves Moroccan Hospital Under Suspicious Circumstances

A Chinese woman arrived at a regional hospital in Central Morocco with symptoms of cold and flu.

Rabat – A Chinese couple raised doubts and suspicion after they left a regional hospital in central Morocco in mysterious circumstances.

The couple arrived in the regional hospital in Midelt, central Morocco of Midelt on Saturday after the female patient did not feel well and complained of cold.

However, the Chinese tourists later left the facility without completing medical tests the doctor had asked for, casting doubts among hospital staff, sources told Arabic-speaking news outlet Hespress.

The hospital administration informed regional authorities of Midelt province.

Authorities in the city alerted all security units to issue a national search warrant against the Chinese couple.

Morocco is among the countries that launched precautionary measures to avoid the outbreak of the disease in the country. Morocco announced measures across international airports and ports to detect coronavirus cases.

The disease killed at least 56 people in China, which is now expanding travel restrictions.

Shanghai recorded its first fatal case today.

Other countries also confirmed detection of coronavirus cases, including Canada, France, and Australia.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health issued a press release on Saturday, reassuring that no coronavirus case was detected so far.

“On the recommendation of its emergency committee of the International Health Regulations, the World Health Organization has not declared this epidemiological situation as a public health emergency of international scope and does not recommend, at the moment, any international travel or trade restrictions,” the ministry said.