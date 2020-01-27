Police Seize 5,520 Psychotropic Tablets in Rabat

Police arrested two suspects, aged 33 and 40, on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

Rabat – Judicial police arrested two individuals on suspicion of drug trafficking and possession of psychotropic pills on Monday in Rabat.

Security services made the arrest in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The two suspects, aged 33 and 40 were in possession of 5,520 psychotropic tablets, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police arrested the suspects in a highway rest area between the cities of Khemisset and Tiflet, near Rabat. They were travelling from Eastern Morocco in a rented car.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s security approach and the fight against drug trafficking.

Police carry out similar operations throughout the year. One of the latest operations was on January 22 when police seized 9,716 tablets in Fnideq, northern Morocco.

In 2019, the DGSN seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.

Police also seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, and 7,196 kilograms of heroin, according to the 2019 annual report of the DGSN.