Moroccan Government to Discuss University Reform

The higher education system switch, scheduled for September 2020, is one of the government’s top priorities.

Rabat – The Moroccan government council is set to discuss the reform of Moroccan universities, among other projects, during a meeting chaired by the Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, on Thursday, January 30.

The Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, Said Amzazi, will give a presentation about the reform, including the switch to the Bachelor system set to start in September 2020.

Amzazi announced the higher education system change earlier this month, at the Moroccan-American higher education conference in Marrakech.

The new system aims to open up Morocco to more international education systems, especially those in Anglophone countries.

The Bachelor is the most widespread university degree in the world and its adoption is based on recommendations from Moroccan higher education institutions.

An evaluation carried out by Moroccan universities has detected a number of deficiencies in the old Licence, Master, Doctorat (LMD) system, based on the French system.

The Bachelor system is also expected to facilitate the mobility of Moroccan students to international universities.

Moroccan universities will adopt a transition period before completely implementing the new system. Students in their first academic year in 2020-2021 will be the only ones affected by the change, while those who are in the second year or higher will continue their studies according to the current LMD system.

The government council’s agenda includes other items, such as amendments to the law regulating the profession of accountant and establishing a professional organization for accountants. The council will also examine two draft decrees.

The first decree concerns the composition, organization, and operating procedures of the national commission for monitoring and supporting the education reform. Meanwhile, the second decree regards amendments to a decree about compensation for artisans giving vocational training at public institutes.

Finally, the council aims to examine a multilateral agreement on the automatic exchange of financial accounts information between banks. The agreement was signed on June 25, 2019.