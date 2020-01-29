Police Arrest Man With Psychotropic Pills in Fez

Rabat – Moroccan security services arrested a 25-year-old man for possession of drugs in the city of Fez on Tuesday.

The suspect was in possession of 3,260 psychotropic pills, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The police arrested the 25-year-old man in a car at a checkpoint in Fez.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation. The arrest is part of Morocco’s battle against drug trafficking across the country.

Throughout the year, the DGSN, along with other security units, carry out hundreds of similar operations.

In one of the latest operations, on January 27 in Rabat, police arrested two men aged 33 and 40 in possession of 5,520 psychotropic tablets.

According to the 2019 annual report of the DGSN, security services seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.

Police also seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, and 7,196 kilograms of heroin in 2019.