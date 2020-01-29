King Mohammed VI Grants Exceptional Pardon to 201 Sub-Saharan Inmates

The royal pardon concerns sick and elderly inmates, in particular.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI offered an exceptional royal pardon in favor of 201 “African inmates” convicted for various crimes across Morocco, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice today, January 29.

The royal pardon presents a humanitarian consideration of sick and elderly inmates.

The pardon also concerns the inmates who “ have shown good conduct and behavior throughout the period of their imprisonment (…) and who have fully respected the laws and the integration programs.”

The decision is the first royal pardon of exclusively Sub-Saharan inmates.

King Mohammed VI traditionally grants royal pardons to Moroccan inmates, and the custom often marks national and religious holidays.

Most recently, the King granted royal pardon to 300 people on the occasion of Eid Al Mawlid Nabawi, a Muslim holiday marking the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.