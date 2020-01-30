Russia Closes Border with China to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Moscow has also temporarily suspended the issuing of electronic visas to Chinese citizens.

Rabat – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the closure of Russia’s eastern border with China to prevent the spread of coronavirus today, January 30.

The decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials yesterday to do all they can prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Russia has no confirmed cases so far.

The border in the Russian Far East is the largest and most remote region in the country. The region is bordered by the Pacific Ocean, Mongolia, and Korea in addition to China.

Moscow has also temporarily suspended the issuing of electronic visas to Chinese citizens at border checkpoints in the Far East and Kaliningrad, as well as all entry points in the Leningrad region and St Petersburg.

Earlier this week, Russia suspended organized tour groups from China due to the virus. Until now, Russia had allowed Chinese visitors arriving by plane and train to enter the country.

The Russian government is urging its citizens to avoid traveling to China unless doing so is absolutely necessary.

Chinese authorities revealed today that the number of recorded coronavirus infections now exceed 7,700 thousand, with at least 170 people dead. In the past 24 hours, 38 people have died from the disease. All fatal cases have been in China.

The disease has spread outside of China into numerous Asian countries, as well as to Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Oceania.

Moroccan international airports have implemented a health control plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus with safety equipment, medical care, border control, and quarantine measures in the event of any cases being reported.