The committee highlighted King Mohammed VI’s role and steadfast defense ofPalestine and the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Rabat – The International Committee in Support of the Palestinian People expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s position on the US Peace Plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a statement, the committee said that the Moroccan position stems from King Mohammed VI’s insistence on “the need to face up attempts to liquidate the Palestinian question.”

The position is in line with the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the committee added.

On Wednesday, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued its official statement to comment on the Middle East peace plan that President Trump unveiled on January 28.

The ministry said that Morocco appreciates the Trump Administration’s efforts to end the conflict, adding that the country will examine the plan’s details very carefully.

Morocco reiterated its steadfast position on the conflict, stressing the need to find a compromise based on the two-state solution.

“Already, Morocco has noted elements of convergence with the principles and options that it has always defended in this matter. These include the two-state solution,” Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has said on the matter.

He added that Morocco will continue to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians and their right to have an “independent, viable and sovereign State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and enabling the people of the region to live in dignity, prosperity, and stability.”

The international committee extolled Morocco’s position, saying that the King of Morocco “continues to reaffirm his constant concern and the need to focus on the constants of the Palestinian people led by the two-state solution.”

The committee also appreciated Morocco’s role in defending the status of al Quds, or Jerusalem, and its importance for all religions.