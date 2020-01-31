Executive Council Approves New Name for ISESCO to Prevent Confusion

ISWESCO seeks to promote human development and scientific research and to develop youth capacities, skills, and expertise related to sustainable development.

Rabat – The executive council of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has decided to rename itself as the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISWESCO).

The council announced the decision in Abu Dhabi during the 40th executive council of ISWESCO that kicked off on January 30.

The council adopted the decision unanimously to add “World” to its name and a new logo.

ISWESCO General Director Salim AlMalik said the renaming seeks to remove the “common confusion regarding the nature of [ISWESCO’s] non-advocacy tasks, and to open wider horizons for its presence at the international level.”

During the closure of the meeting the executive council also announced that Morocco will host the next executive council in Rabat next year ahead of the 14th ISESCO conference that will take place in Malaysia.

In his speech, AlMalik also mentioned Morocco’s efforts to back the organization, thanking King Mohammed VI for his “strong support.”

Founded in Fez, the cultural and spiritual capital of Morocco, in 1979, ISWESCO seeks to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It also seeks to promote universal human principles and fundamental rights.

The organization, which promotes the cultural heritage of the Islamic world, has 54 member states.