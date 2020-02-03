Moroccan Man Violently Assaults, Murders Wife in Fez

Rabat – Police in the city of Fez have opened an investigation into the murder of a woman. A 57 year-old-man stabbed the victim, who was his wife, to death.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that police received a call alerting them to the murder.

The man assaulted his wife in their house.

Preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was the “victim of a serious assault using a cutting tool at the level of the neck.”

Police put the man in custody for further investigation to determine his motives.

Domestic violence is prevalent in Morocco. A six-month survey from the High Commission for Planning (HCP) last year found that 6.1 million women in Morocco experienced domestic violence, an increase of 1 point compared to 2009. The number represents 52% of Moroccan women.

The report looked at young women aged 15 to 24, of whom 59% have been victims of domestic violence, meanwhile, 54% of women with a medium level of education have experienced violence. Fifty-six percent of unemployed women have experienced domestic violence, the report found.