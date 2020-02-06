Morocco to Face Egypt in FUTSAL CAN Final, Qualifies for World Cup

The top three teams from the Futsal CAN tournament will be among the participating squads in the 2020 Futsal world cup in Lithuania.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team has qualified for the Futsal World Cup 2020, set to take place in Lithuania September 12, after winning the semi-final game of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) against Angola with a score of (4-0).

Moroccan team’s latest victory follows a series of 3 previous wins and no losses since the opening of the CAN tournament on 28 January.

Morocco won 3-0 in its opening game against Libya. In a more impressive display in the second match, Morocco defeated Equatorial Guinea 8-1.

Mauritius, Morocco’s opponent for the third round, withdrew from the game, allowing Morocco to move directly to the fourth round with a 3-0 score set by the organizers.

The 4th round of the tournament will see the Moroccan team take on Egypt in the final game of the competition, on Friday 2 February, in the Hizam Hall venue in the city of Laayoune.

The winner of the Morocco-Egypt final will hold the trophy of the sixth Futsal CAN.

Libya and Angola are also set to face off for a place in the 2020 World Cup on the same day of the final match.

Hicham Deguig, The Moroccan team Coach, commented on the final, stating that it will be both “hard” and “intense”.

Morocco won the previous CAN tournament in 2016, beating out Egypt for the win. It remains to be seen if the upcoming final in Laayoune will be a second victory for Morocco.