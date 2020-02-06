The Arab Group believes the draft resolution could face a US veto during voting at the UN Security Council.

Rabat – The Arab Group at the UN convened permanent ambassadors from Arab countries to discuss the Palestinian cause amid the confusion caused by a US-brokered “Peace Plan” on Wednesday in New York.

The meeting was marked by thorough discussions about ways to block the US plan seen as biased against the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including their long-standing aspirations for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The assembled delegates shared discussions on the recent UN draft resolution seeking to block Trump’s brokered plan known as the “deal of the century.”

Palestine permanent representative at the UN, Riyad H. Mansour, said he held a group of meetings with the members of the Non-Aligned group, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and the Committee on the Exercise of Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian Cause.

The meeting served as a platform for the Arab ambassadors to side with Palestine’s firm rejection of Trump’s “Peace Plan,” an exclusive document on the meeting obtained by Morocco World News shows.

“The plan came in 80 incomprehensible papers and it contains many details that its writer intends to leave unclear to the reader,” Ambassador Mansour argued.

The Palestinian diplomat said that people familiar with the Palestinian cause will notice that Trump’’s plan contains ideas and projects that are “toxic” and dismiss the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He also argued that the plan blatantly violates international law and UN resolutions on the conflict.

The official announced that Palestine, together with Tunisia, Indonesia, and other Arab delegations in the Security Council are coordinating together to put together a draft resolution for the council to condemn the US peace plan.

The ambassador said he would be meeting on Thursday with the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to ensure their support for the draft resolution.

Arab solidarity

He emphasized the importance of the support of Arab countries for the project by adopting it to show “the unity of the Arab ranks and its solidarity with the just cause of the Palestinian people”

He added, however, that the Palestinian Authority has no doubt that the move will face a veto from the US.

“It is important that it wins the votes of all the other 14 members of the council, which proves that the [US] plan does not have any international credibility.”

The ambassador spoke about the importance of the decision issued by the Ministerial Council of the Arab League which was held in Cairo, where Arab countries rejected the US Peace Plan.

Following the announcement of Trump’s “deal of the century,” Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to announce support for the Palestinan cause. Meanwhile, the statement also announced support for Trump’s efforts to end the conflict.

Observers, however, found Morocco’s statement at odds with its traditionally avowed support for Palestinian’s right of return.

At the Cairo meeting, Morocco’s Delegate Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohcine Jazouli, sought to clarify Morocco’s position after the confusion that followed the kingdom’s official response to Trump’s plan. re He said Morocco supports a “just and lasting solution” that will satisfy the Palestinian demands.

But the controversy over Morocco’s position on the Trump deal has continued.

Earlier this week, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told Moroccan MPs that Moroccans should not be “Palestinians more than Palestinians themselves.”