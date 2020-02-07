The list features women of 23 nationalities, active in 28 sectors, including seven Moroccans.

Rabat – Seven Moroccan women have made the Forbes 100 most successful businesswomen in the Middle East.

The media released a list of 100 women, across 28 sectors, who have excelled in business.

The list includes seven Moroccans.

Nezha Hayat

Moroccan businesswoman Nezha Hayat is among the 10 top women leaders on the Forbes list.

Hayat, the president of Morocco’s Capital Markets Authority since 2016, ranks seventh.

Forbes noted that the businesswoman started her career in Spain at the international division of Banco Atlantico.

She is also active in advocating women’s rights.

“She is one of the founding members and president of Club de Femme Administrateurs d’entreprises in Morocco (CFA Maroc).”

The NGO seeks to promote women and their participation on the boards of directors of public and private companies.

Laila Mamou

Laila Mamou is 20th on the list. She has worked at Credit Agricole Consumer Finance since 1990. In addition to her role at the bank, she holds positions in Credit Agricole subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch

Idrissi Akhannouch is the wife of Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, the richest billionaire in the country.

Akhannouch has opened three malls in Morocco. She developed Morocco’s largest mall, Morocco Mall, in Casablanca with an investment of $275 million.

she holds the 22nd spot on the list.

Rita Maria Zniber

Maria Zniber is the 32nd on the list. She is the CEO of Diana Holding, which generates more than $370 million in annual revenues, according to Forbes.

She is active in the food and beverage industry, with more than 40 years of experience.

Nadia Fassi Fehri

Fassi Fihri is the 36th on the list. She is active in the telecommunications industry. Nadia is the President and General Manager of Inwi, one of the country’s giant telecommunication companies.

The businesswoman has been leading the operation since 2018. Inwi has more than 9.9 million customers.

Lamia Tazi

Tazi is 57th on the list. She is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry as the CEO of SOTHEMA, a company that has 1,000 employees.

The company produces 60 million units annually, with annual revenue of more than $ 168.

Meriem Bensalah Chaqroun

Chaqroun is the last on the list of Moroccans, ranking 58th. Chaqroun served as president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) until 2018.

She is also the director and CEO of Oulmes, a leading mineral water brand in Morocco. The company generated revenue of $160 million during the first nine months of 2019.

The Full list features women of 23 nationalities active in 28 sectors.

The list includes women from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Germany, India, and Jordan.

Raja Easa Al Gurg, Emirati managing director and vice-chairperson of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group tops the Forbes list.