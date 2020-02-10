With four Oscars, “Parasite” not only went away with the most prestigious Oscar, but also with the most statuettes.

Rabat – At the Oscars Sunday night, the biggest win of the night did not go to a Hollywood movie or even an American movie. The final award, the Oscar for Best Picture, went to the Korean-language film “Parasite.” The win represents the first time in 92 years of Oscars that Best Picture has gone to a non-English film.

The film about social class divides had a big night, also earning an Oscar in the academy’s first ever “Best International Feature Film” category. Director Bong Joon-Ho won an Oscar as Best Director and for Best Original Screenplay, along with co-writer Han Jin-Won.

With four Oscars, “Parasite” not only walked away with the most prestigious Oscar, but also with the most statuettes.

Through an interpreter, Bong told the audience of his surprise when he took the stage for a third time to collect the Best Director award. “After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” he said.

Best International Feature is a new Academy Awards category taking the place of the Best Foreign Language Film.

The Los Angeles event saw Joaquin Phoenix win Best Actor for his performance in “Joker.” Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in “Judy.”

Expected to win the most awards Sunday night, the World War I film “1917” came away with three Oscars in the technical categories of Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Cinematography.

As usual, celebrities took their opportunity while on stage to voice support for various causes, with a common call for unity and an emphasis on what brings people together.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix said that of all the causes activists champion, they are all about fighting for justice. He made an emotional call for veganism as he described how consumers drink cow’s milk, and beef farmers separate calves from their mothers.

The winner of Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt, commented on President Trump’s recent impeachment trial and suggested a movie should be made about it.