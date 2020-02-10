As studies show high illiteracy rates in Morocco, public and private institutions are working to strengthen literacy by incorporating reading into daily life.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Culture launched the “Qra Tewsel” campaign yesterday to encourage passengers on the Casablanca tramway to read.

Minister of Culture El Hassan Abyaba and the president of Hassan II University of Casablanca, Aawatif Hayar, are leading the initiative that offers tramway users dozens of titles to pore over during their journey.

The program aims to promote reading by making a diverse collection of titles available at 40 tramway stations throughout Casablanca.

Abyaba stressed the importance of making daily reading a habit, especially among the younger generation of Moroccans.

Hayar noted that this operation is in line with his university’s policy of raising awareness among students to transform reading into an inclusive activity. The university president welcomed the commitment of teachers and students to ensure the success of the “Qra Tewsel” campaign.

The Ministry of Culture provided 75% of the available titles, in addition to the contributions of several publishing houses and booksellers.

The campaign coincides with the 26th annual International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL) in Casablanca, which opened on Thursday, February 6.

Abyaba gave a speech to open the fair, lauding the occasion as a chance to celebrate Morocco’s cultural neighborhood and global values.

The official noted that the Ministry of Culture designed the fair to show the spirit of the Constitution in regard to Morocco’s diversity of language and culture.

The “Qra Tewsel” campaign echos Casablanca’s reading kiosks and Ben Guerir’s mobile library.

In Morocco, illiteracy is still prevalent, with 32.2% of Morocco’s population older than 10 years of age being considered illiterate. Illiteracy affects women more than men. 42.1% of Moroccan women and 22.1% of men were recorded as illiterate in 2014.

As studies also indicate poor reading abilities among Moroccan students, public and private institutions are working to strengthen literacy by incorporating reading into daily life.