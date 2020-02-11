Trump: Coronavirus Will ‘Miraculously Go Away’ When Weather Warms Up

The US President’s theory is not off-base.

Rabat – Speaking at a rally yesterday in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, President Donald Trump suggested that the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will be gone by April.

He told cheering crowds of his supporters that “in theory,” once the weather warms up, “the virus” will “miraculously” go away. Trump did not elaborate further.

“I think it’s all gonna work out fine,” he said. “Rough stuff, rough stuff.”

Trump first made the claim earlier that day during a speech to governors at the White House, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping as the source of his optimistic prediction.

“I had a long talk with President Xi—for the people in this room—two nights ago, and he feels very confident,” Trump told the group of governors.

“[President Xi] feels that, again as I mentioned, by April or during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus.”

Health experts weigh in

Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, explained to Business Insider that the novel coronavirus, like four other coronaviruses, “may temper off as we leave spring and enter summer.”

However, this suggests the novel coronavirus could be on track to become seasonal, retreating in the spring and summer and returning in the fall and winter.

S&P Global Ratings made a similar prediction last week, stating that the novel coronavirus should stabilize around the world in April, with “virtually” no new transmissions expected in May.

The worst-case scenario predicts the virus will disappear in late May, while optimistic predictions expect the outbreak to end in late March.

Other health experts disagree.

“It’s a respiratory virus, and we know respiratory viruses are very seasonal, but not exclusively,” William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told CNN.

“One would hope that the gradual spring will help this virus recede. We can’t be sure of that.”

Since its first appearance in December 2019 in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus, designated as “2019-nCOV,” has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, mostly from China.

The outbreak has spread at exponential rates and reached at least 25 countries. The latest figures put the total number of recorded cases at nearly 43,000.