SIEL 2020 Awards National Reading Prize to Nine Moroccan Students

Rabat – The 26th annual International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL) in Casablanca awarded its National Reading Prize to nine Moroccan students on Saturday, February 15.

The Reading Network in Morocco, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, awarded the prizes in the primary school category to Fidaa Ouli of Khenifra, and Abir Hazim of Tahla.

Alaa Arno of Tantan and Charaf Din Fouhouhi of Sale received the college-level prizes.

In the secondary school category, the prizes went to Nisrine Jabour of Tiznit, Chaima Merzouga of Inezgane, and Iman Ait Baba of Zagora.

Fahd Chayboub, from the Higher Institute of Nursing Professions and Health Techniques in Agadir, and Ahlam Azoutar, from the Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech, won the National Reading Prizes at the university level.

The winners received a set of books, vouchers for books, and certificates in recognition of their efforts and achievements.

The Minister of Culture and government spokesperson El Hassan Abyaba affirmed that the National Reading Prize helps to prepare a generation eager for reading with content that reflects Moroccan culture, heritage, and values.

Based on the principle “culture and reading for all,” the Ministry of Culture affirmed its support for the promotion of reading throughout Morocco.

The president of the Reading Network in Morocco, Najia Mokhtari, noted that the 6th edition of the National Reading Prize saw an increase in the number of participants, with more than 2,000 readers from 25 cities.

The National Reading Prize, which has made students “a force for reading and criticism,” aims to give reading a special place in Moroccan society, Mokhtari said.

The Reading Network in Morocco also awarded national prizes for the best book club.

Imam Al Bukhari High School, Manar Al Khair school group in Casablanca, Ibn Battouta high school in Ain Tawajtat, and Rhamna high school in Benguerir each received prizes in this category.

Tariq Bakari won the “Young Readers of the Moroccan Book Prize” for his work called “The blond killer.”

In the poetry category, Mohamed El Maimouni posthumously won the prize for his collection “The last of the infinite.”

Princess Lalla Hasna inaugurated the 26th annual International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL) in Casablanca on Thursday, February 6.