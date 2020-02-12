The new layout of the Fnac store in Morocco Mall is designed to guarantee its visitors a better customer experience.

Rabat – The Fnac store in Casablanca’s Morocco Mall has introduced a new concept store with refurbished spaces for reading and video gaming.

Fnac is a large French retail chain that sells cultural and electronic products. Fnac Maroc is a franchise of the retail giant AKSAL group, which owns Morocco Mall.

The store now features a diversified space dedicated wholly to the gaming experience as well as a large reading “pavilion,” boasting an array of neatly organized books so that visitors can find what they are looking for in no time.

Another area of the store has been structured into several categories, featuring a wing for child-friendly products complete with a play area.

The store in Morocco Mall will also organize the company’s promotions in a space opposite the entrance so customers can easily find special offers.

