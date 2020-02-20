Morocco’s National Football Team Maintains 43rd Spot in FIFA Ranking

Morocco’s Atlas Lions will play their CAN 2021 qualifier match against the Central African Republic.

Rabat – International football association FIFA ranked Morocco’s national football team at 43rd globally this month.

The Atlas Lions have maintained the same position since December 2019.

The team earned the position with a score of 1456 points.

The Atlas Lions also maintain their position among the five top African football teams, ranking fifth on the continent.

The ranking is similar to the 2019 December ranking continentally. Senegal (20th globally) leads the continental list.

Tunisia remains the second in Africa, with Nigeria in third place. Algeria is the fourth in Africa. and 35th global.

Globally, Belgium, France, and Brazil are the top three national teams, dominating the monthly ranking that features 210 football teams from all continents.

Morocco’s national football team is now preparing for their upcoming qualifier matches as part of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (CAN).

The Atlas Lions will play against the Central African Republic on March 27, as part of the qualifiers for the continental competition.

Morocco and the Central African Republic will face off at Casablanca’s Stadium Mohammed V.

The match is the 3rd round of qualifiers for the Moroccan team.

The Atlas Lions won four points in the qualifiers in their previous matches against Mauritania (0-0) and Burundi (3-0).