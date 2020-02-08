King Mohammed VI Congratulates Moroccan Futsal Team on CAN-2020 Victory

Morocco’s squad scored five goals during their final match against Egypt to win the competition.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has congratulated Morocco’s national futsal squad for winning the 6th edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

The monarch sent a congratulatory message to the players along with the team’s coaching and technical staff, applauding their efforts and impressive results during the competition held in Laayoune.

In his message, the monarch addressed “heartfelt congratulations” to the team. He praised their “remarkable sporting achievement, which confirms the strong continental presence of national football in its various categories.”

The King also extolled the efforts of the competition’s organizers for the success of the “exemplary organization.”

The monarch said that the efforts “gave this great footballing event an atmosphere of pride and encouragement to all participating teams from the public and spectators.”

The King concluded his message by wishing the team success in their quest to achieve more titles in the continental and international competitions.

Moroccan Futsal Atlas Lions thrashed the Egyptian Pharaohs yesterday 5-0 , winning their second continental title.