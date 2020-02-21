Moroccans Remain Top Foreign Community Claiming Social Security in Spain

Rabat – The total number of Moroccans on the register for social security in Spain in January stood at 265,699.

The statistics show that Moroccans remain the largest foreign community in Spain covered by social security, according to the Spanish Ministry of Labor on Thursday.

The statistics, cited by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), show that Moroccans are followed by Chinese citizens with 106,613 and Colombians with 74,061.

People from Ecuador are the fourth-largest community, with a total number of 71,281.

The total number of foreigners enrolled in the Spanish social security system reached 2,090,440 people at the end of last January. The number represents an increase of 6.29% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Out of the total number of all foreign workers contributing to Spanish social security, 1,252,283 people are from non-EU countries. About 838,156 of the number are from EU countries.

The number of foreign registrants fell by 1.63% in January (34,542 people less than a month earlier), the statistics show.

The total number of non-Spanish nationals enrolled in the social security system reached 1,741,155 at the end of January, while the number of those registered in the self-employed category stood at 345,535.

The Moroccan population in Spain continues to increase annually. Moroccans represent around 1.56% of the total population in Spain, according to a report from Spain’s National Institute for Statistics (INE).

INE estimated the number of Moroccans who currently live in Spain is 734,402. The statistics date back to July 1, 2019.

Between January and July 2019, 34,885 Moroccans emigrated to Spain, while about 9,396 Moroccans left.

The traffic of Moroccans leaving and entering the country led to an increase in the number of Moroccans living in Spain of 20,672 people, around 2.9%, in only six months.