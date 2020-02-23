The statement of Palestine reiterates support for Morocco’s territorial integrity is reciprocal as the North African country continues to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Rabat – Palestinian foreign affairs minister Riyad al-Maliki reiterated on Saturday his country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Al-Maliki held talks with the director of Morocco’s representative office in Ramallah, Mohamed Hamzaoui. The meeting served as an opportunity for the two countries to express support for their national causes.

During the meeting, the Palestinian minister spoke warmly of relations between Morocco and Palestine, reiterating Palestine’s streeadast stance on non-interference in the internal affairs of Arab states.

The official also reiterated his satisfaction with Morocco’s commitment to defending the status of Jerusalem and the legitimate rights of Palestinians for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian diplomat concluded his statement by welcoming the positions expressed by Morocco following the announcement of the new American peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century.”

Thousands of Moroccans marched in Rabat after Donald Trump unveiled the content of his“Middle East Peace Plan.” Moroccans condemned Trump’s deal, saying that it ignores international norms, violates Palestinian’s rights, and legitimizes Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

In the past weeks, the Moroccan government has released a series of statements to express support or the Palestinian cause, pledging solidarity with the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Morocco has always insisted on equal negotiation between the Palestinian and Israeli parties in order to reach a fair and lasting solution for the Palestinian people, said a recent statement from the Moroccan House of Representatives.