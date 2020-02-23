New Food Trucks are Coming to Casablanca

The initiative aims to boost the appeal of urban spaces in Casablanca and generate revenue for the city.

Rabat – The city council of Casablanca voted last week to launch a new urban experience comprised of food trucks and kiosks.

New food trucks will pop up near Casablanca industrial zones, universities, training centers, administrative districts, public gardens, and beaches.

Individual food truck owners cannot operate their business in more than two locations and must pay a quarterly fee based on space their vehicle occupies.

Additionally, the dimensions of the vehicles must not exceed 7 meters in length and 3 meters in width, and there should be a distance of at least 1 kilometer between each vehicle.

The trucks must comply with Casablanca’s hygiene standards and offer hygiene training to employees, who will be subjected to health checks.

Food truck permits are valid for 12 months and can be renewed each year.

Casablanca’s new kiosks will sell books, soft drinks, ice cream, snacks, and electronics. Kiosks can also sell electronics and offer money transfer services.

Like the food trucks, kiosks must abide by regulations.

Kiosks cannot occupy more than 9 square meters and must provide 1.5 meters in walking space for pedestrians. Additionally, the kiosks must be positioned at least 3 meters away from nearby buildings and other constructions.

