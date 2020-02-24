Morocco’s 15th Jazzablanca Music Festival Calls for Local Talent

Selected artists will have the opportunity to deliver a professional performance on one of the festival’s stages in the Casa-Anfa Hippodrome and the United Nations Square.

Rabat – The organizers of Morocco’s 15th Jazzablanca are calling for Moroccan artists or artists residing in Morocco to audition for the upcoming annual music festival, set to take place in Casablanca from June 11 to 14.

The Jazzablanca organizers have launched official calls for Moroccan performers since 2015.

Registration is free and open to established music groups of relevant genres. Applicants must show their ability to perform at least three original compositions.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Sunday, March 22.

Selected artists will have the opportunity to deliver a professional performance on one of the festival’s stages in the Casa-Anfa Hippodrome (racetrack) and the United Nations Square.

The Samsung Village Stage is an open-air space in the heart of the Casa-Anfa Hippodrome. The stage offers a diverse musical program and is dedicated to local creation.

The soul of the “Casaoui” festival, features of the Village include a food court; exhibits in art, design, and fashion; and workshops for children.

The Anfa Stage of the Casa-Anfa Hippodrome welcomes the festival’s headliners.

The Jazz Club is a VIP area open after the Anfa Stage concerts dedicated to corporate audience members and festival partners. The club boasts an open bar, more live music, and DJ sets.

Although Jazzablanca originally began as a jazz festival, the event has grown to incorporate soul, funk, groove, rock, and electronic music.

LeRoof is a new open-air space in the Casa-Anfa Hippodrome dedicated to electronic music mixed by DJs from around the world.

The BMCI Stage at the United Nations Square is Jazzablanca’s largest and most popular venue. The stage merges national and international musicians and can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators per concert.

With 79,000 attendees of nearly 60 concerts in 2019, Jazzablanca offers an attractive and exciting atmosphere that tells the story of a meeting between music, jazz, and Casablanca.