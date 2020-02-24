UN High-Level Meeting Spotlights Morocco’s Efforts to Promote Peace in Africa

Morocco is committed to assisting and cooperating with African countries to promote growth as part of its south-south cooperation approach.

Rabat – Morocco’s leading role in promoting peace and security in Africa, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, received praise at a high-level conference at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Central African Republic (CAR), Mankeur Ndiaye, underlined the importance of Morocco’s presence in the CAR.

Morocco has sent 12,000 troops as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSCA, since its inception in April 2014. The troops are mobilized to protect civilians and help to restore the authority of the state.

Ndiaye, who is the head of MINUSCA, recalled that the UN and the international community have invested enormously in peacekeeping efforts in CAR. The peace process led to the signing of a peace agreement on February 6, 2019.

The UN official said that “with the help of the Moroccan ambassador Omar Hilale, in his capacity as Chair of the CAR Configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, we are working to bring this peace agreement to fruition”, while underling the need to strengthen confidence between the stakeholders in order to preserve peace.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Permanent Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to the UN, Gbolie Desire Wulfran, said Morocco has significantly increased its efforts and initiatives in Africa with a view to promoting the much-desired economic integration of the continent.

Wulfran welcomed Morocco’s investment in Cote d’Ivoire, saying it is the largest investor in the West African country

Egypt’s ambassador to the UN, Mohamed Edrees, emphasized the future of the world remains closely linked to that of the African continent.

“This is why it is important for the international community to tackle the root causes of peace and security issues in Africa,” Edrees pointed out. “Economic integration and enhanced cooperation between regional and international organizations can help solve the problems facing the continent.”

Morocco’s efforts, as part of the south-south cooperation, are aimed at exchanging experience and knowledge transfer between the Global North and South to achieve economical and societal growth.

The high-level meeting was organized by the Amadeus Institute and in collaboration with the Italian Diplomatic Academy (IDA).