He served as president of Egypt for 30 years.

Rabat – Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died today at the age of 91, after a long illness.

The former head of state, who served as President of Egypt for 30 years, left a legacy of corruption, brutality, repression, and economic crisis.

The ousted leader stood down as president of the Egyptian republic in the aftermath of the popular revolution in 2011.

Born in 1928, Mubarak was a military officer and politician before becoming president in 1981. He became president following the assassination of Anwar Sadat on October 6, 1981.

He was a graduate of the Egyptian military academy in Cairo and the air academy in Belbeis.

Mubarak was re-elected president in 1993, an era marked by mounting criticism among opposition parties. Mubarak was then re-elected a president for the fourth term in 1995.

Repression, corruption, and poverty urged activists and politicians to rally in January 2011, amid calls for him to step down.

The demonstrations in the country were part of the Arab Spring popular movement.

The region-wide protests started in Tunisia in 2010 to denounce the corrupt political system.

The revolution in Tunisia forced president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to step down from power.

Following Tunisia, Algerians took to the streets to fight against the regime of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The protests in Algeria started in February 2019.

Protests in the region forced him to resign. However, people in Algeria are not satisfied with the new regime and the election of the new President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, continuing to call for a complete political overhaul.

Algerian activists continue to rally in Algiers and other regions of the country calling for more changes and reforms against corruption.