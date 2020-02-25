Valencia to Sign Moroccan Defender Zouhair Feddal

The move will be the third major Moroccan transfer this winter, after En-Nesyri and Ziyech secured deals with Sevilla and Chelsea

Rabat – The Moroccan international, Zouhair Feddal, has entered into negotiations with Spanish football club Valencia CF for a possible transfer.

A deal between Feddal’s current club Real Betis and Valencia is close to completion, reports Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo.

Valencia is hoping to sign the Moroccan defender as an emergency replacement for injured captain Ezequiel Garay.

Spanish clubs are allowed to sign a player contracted to another Spanish club outside the transfer window, in the case of long-term injuries.

Valencia seeks to take advantage of this rule to bring on the experienced Moroccan player before Saturday.

Feddal will sign a loan agreement until the end of the season, with Valencia having an option to buy the player in the summer, according to the report.

Feddal has played over 100 matches in the Spanish top division and featured in 14 matches for the Moroccan national team.

Valencia is one of the biggest clubs in Spanish football. The Spanish side is currently placed eight, only three points behind the third-placed team Atletico Madrid with 13 matches remaining.

Earlier this month Valencia opened a football academy in Marrakech. The academy aims to scout and develop youth prospects in the region.