The decision to host the event, seeking to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Pacific states, in Laayoune is another milestone for Morocco.

Rabat – The southern Moroccan city of Laayoune will host the third annual Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum from February 26 to 28.

The forum aims to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Morocco and its partner in the pacific islands.

The theme of the event will revolve around strengthening ties, delivering on commitments, and unifying voices for shared prosperity between Morocco and the Pacific Island States, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision to make Laayoune the host destination for the forum comes after the city witnessed a milestone in diplomatic achievement.

Several African countries opened general consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, reflecting their principled and steadfast support for Morocco’s position on the Western Saharaconflict.

Dakhla and Laayoune have become regional hubs for landmark events, such as the forum between Morocco and the Pacific Island States and the annual Crans Montana event.

Representatives from Pacific states and senior officials will discuss several regional challenges, including climate change, the promotion of renewable energies and the achievement of development goals.

The third annual forum also aims to promote south-south cooperation through efforts joint efforts between Morocco and Pacific Island countries within the framework of win-win economic cooperation.

The first forum took place in 2012, while the second was in 2015, the ministry added.