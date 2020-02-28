Coronavirus, Health Official Reassures Moroccans on ‘Lack’ of Face Masks

Moroccans were concerned about the price or lack of face masks at Moroccan pharmacies amid fear of a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Rabat – Head of Directorate of Epidemiology Mohammed al-Youbi reassured citizens amid concerns about the lack of medical face masks in the face of the possible outbreak of coronavirus in Morocco.

Hundreds of Moroccans took to social media to complain about the lack of medical masks at Moroccan pharmacies nationwide.

In response to mounting concerns, al-Youbi told the press on Thursday that medical masks are not “necessary now.”

“We only make people that we suspect are infected with coronavirus wear them,” the health official said.

Medical staff and health officials dealing with suspected cases should wear masks, he added.

“We can afford medical masks for free if needed.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, al-Youbi outlined the preventative measures Moroccans should take.

Citizens should cover their nose and mouths when they cough. Officials also warned people to stop spreading false news about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Morocco has no confirmed cases of the virus.

There were 19 suspected cases, all of which tested negative.

China remains the hardest-hit country, with the vast majority of deaths. At least 2,800 people have died due to the virus, globally.

In Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, and Egypt confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Europe, Italy remains the most infected region.