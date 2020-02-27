PM Warns Moroccans Against Spreading Rumors About Coronavirus

Police arrested a third suspect recently for spreading rumors about an outbreak of the virus in northern Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has again warned citizens about the dangers of spreading rumors on the coronavirus.

El Othmani, during the government council on Thursday, said until now “Morocco has not recorded any coronavirus cases, as reported by the Health Ministry in several statements.”

The official commented on false reports of an outbreak, saying that spreading rumors will “create panic and arm citizens.”

“This is absolutely unreasonable because it is necessary to verify the information by asking competent authorities. We have a national system for monitoring and control,” he said.

El Othmani underlined that the health ministry is the only authorized source to inform citizens about the emergence of the virus in case of an outbreak.

The Moroccan PM thanked all institutions for the effective monitoring mechanisms, in accordance with international standards.

“I assure citizens that there is a good monitoring system put in place,” he affirmed.

The PM acknowledged that citizens should take all necessary precautions without “exaggeration” or panic.

In response to fake news about the outbreak of the disease, El Othmani also urged citizens to be proactive “because the relevant authorities deal with suspected cases quickly and urgently do what is necessary to isolate them.”

Until now, there have been 19 potential cases. All of the patients, however, tested negative for the virus.

The spreading of rumors about the epidemic has increased recently, and Moroccan authorities are clamping down on people spreading false information on the virus.

Moroccan police have already arrested three people for spreading fake news. The latest arrest was a day ago when a citizen in northern Morocco said that two people had died from the coronavirus in Tetouan.

Police also arrested a man in Meknes and a woman in Fez for spreading rumors about the outbreak of the virus.

Globally, more than 2,700 people have died due to the disease. The vast majority of fatalities were recorded in China.

In Africa, Egypt and Algeria both announced confirmed cases.