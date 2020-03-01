FM, Morocco’s Position on Western Sahara Non-Negotiable

Rabat – Moroccan Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has said Morocco’s participation in the UN-led political process does not mean that the country is putting the Moroccan stance up for negotiation.

The official, during an interview with Le360, said the country’s participation in the UN process aims to “convince a certain party that continues to oppose and challenges Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The statement references Algeria, whose government continues to express full support for the Polisario Front and its claims of independence.

It also comes to reiterate Morocco’s steadfast and principled position on the conflict.

The official said Morocco’s sovereignty is a red line.

Bourita also spoke about the opening of general consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.

He said that the moves are sovereign acts, reflecting the full support of certain African countries for Morocco’s national cause.

Just like how countries reiterate their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, he noted, “some states decided to reflect their unwavering support through the move of opening general consulates in the region.”

With Burundi and Djibouti the latest to open their diplomatic representations, the number of African countries with general consulates in the region has now reached nine.

In addition to the diplomatic achievement, Bourita also commented on the UN’s delay in appointing a new personal envoy for Western Sahara.

He said that Morocco is not concerned by the delay.

“The envoy helps the UN chief in the conflict,” but the absence of the envoy will not hinder the process, he said.

The FM also used the interview to extoll the importance of selecting Laayoune as the host city of Morocco-Pacific Island States forum.

“Laayoune is part of Morocco and any meeting in the region confirms Morocco’s firm position.”

The FM said, Laayoune will serve as the region where the South-South cooperation will be strengthened.