Algeria Records 2 More Coronavirus Cases

Rabat – Algeria’s Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 1.

Algerian state-owned media APS quoted the ministry on Monday, saying that the “two healthy carriers” tested positive for the coronavirus at the National Reference Laboratory of the Pasteur Institute of Algeria.

The two carriers are a 53-year old woman and her 24-year old daughter.

The ministry announced that the two patients are in isolation and being “taken care of.”

The mother and her daughter had hosted an 83-year old man and his daughter based in France. They were both tested positive for coronavirus following their return to France.

The two coronavirus cases detected in Algeria followed another case that the Algerian ministry announced on February 25.

The case was confirmed after an Italian man with the virus arrived in Algeria on February 17.

Algeria, however, sent the Italian national home.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy has jumped to 1,694. In France, 130 people are infected with the coronavirus.

Globally, the virus infected more than 89,000 people, the vast majority are in China where the virus first appeared in December 2019.

In the Gulf, Kuwait reported 10 more cases today, bringing the total number to 56, Al Jazeera reported.

In Iran, at least 54 people died from coronavirus, with 978 coronavirus cases.

The Iranian government announced the death of a member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader on Monday, the Times reported. The official, Mohamed Mir Mohammedi, died of the virus at aged 71.