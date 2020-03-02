Morocco’s DGSN Arrests Man in Nador for Drug Trafficking

The man was already the subject of three national search notes in several cities across Morocco.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) arrested a man yesterday near the city of Nador, north-eastern Morocco.

The suspect was a subject of three national search notes issued by security services in three Moroccan cities: Nador, Berkane, and Saidia.

The police arrested the individual after receiving information from the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST), said a statement from the DGSN

Security services at the scene of the arrest found 75 doses of cocaine and a significant sum of money, in both Moroccan dirhams and foreign currency, in the suspect’s car.

The suspect is in police custody for further investigation, the statement added.

The police investigation led to the suspect’s house where officers discovered 67 doses of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis resin, and a large sum of money.

In a more significant operation, Moroccan police seized around 586 kg of cannabis resin on February 22, in a truck in the southern city of Agadir. Police arrested the truck driver who was planning to smuggle the drugs out of Morocco.

In February the Spanish police arrested a Moroccan individual in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in possession of 36 kg of cocaine.

Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation seized an estimated 541 kilograms of cocaine in Casablanca’s port in February 2018, the largest stash ever recorded in North Africa.