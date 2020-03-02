Morocco Arrests 2 Algerians Involved in Drug Trafficking Network in Oujda

In February, police also arrested an Algerian suspect for his involvement in a drug trafficking network in eastern Morocco.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested five suspects, including two Algerians on Monday for their alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking network.

Security services arrested the suspects during several “simultaneous operations” in the city of Oujda, along with with a number of other towns in the region in Eastern Morocco, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

During the operations, police seized 334 kilograms of cannabis resin concealed in 12 packages.

Police also seized six cars and a sum of money which is “allegedly the result of international drug trafficking,” DGSN said in the statement.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to arrest possible accomplices.

The operations are part of Morocco’s approach to combatting drug trafficking across the country.

In February, police in eastern Morocco also arrested an Algerian for his involvement in a drug trafficking network in the region.

Morocco was one of the countries that seized the most cannabis in, 2018, the 2019 report from the International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) said.

According to the report, Morocco reported the seizure of “nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin, as well as of 252 tons of majoun, a consumable product consisting mostly of cannabis but that can also include other drugs, along with poppy seeds and other foodstuff.”

In 2019, DGSN said it DGSN seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Police last year also seized hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets last year.