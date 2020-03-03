Security Man Insults Moroccans at Girona Train Station, Calls Them ‘Stupid’

This is not the first time Moroccans have denounced racist comments in Spain.

Rabat – A group of Moroccan youth faced racist insults from a security guard at Girona train station in Spain.

Espai Antiracista, an anti-racism association in Girona denounced the incident. The association also shared the video on its Twitter account, showing the security guard insulting and harassing the Moroccan youths.

The guard approached the two Moroccan students and asked them what they were doing there.

The security guard had singled out the young men, who were sitting in an area of the station full of other people. He asked them to show their tickets. The young men asked him why they should show their tickets to him since he is not a ticket inspector.

[Denúncia] #Racisme Aquest fil és només una mostra de l’assetjament i el tracte vexatori a què es veuen sotmesos sistemàticament molts joves racialitzats a l’estació de trens de #Girona. @Prosegur @Adif_es exigim responsabilitats. #ProuRacisme pic.twitter.com/LlOwYX5Nlb — Espai Antiracista (@EAntiracista) February 29, 2020

When one of the young men asked him to speak to them with respect, the security man said: “Go to your country if you want respect.”

He repeatedly asked the two young men if they are “stupid,” and insulted them with a curse word.

For Espai Antirasista, the act is “ a sample of the harassment and bullying that many young people are systematically subjected to at the train station.”

The NGO also asked the Spanish government to intervene.

This is not the first time Moroccans have been met with racist comments in Spain. In December 2019, Espai Antiracista published a video of a Spanish barista denying service to a group of Moroccans at a restaurant. The footage went viral on social media.

The video documents the moment with the barista at Pans & Company restaurant in Spain’s Girona region, near France, refused to serve three Moroccans.

The barista said that her boss did not want her to serve them.