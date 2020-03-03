UN: Hilale Underlines Morocco's Commitment to Disarmament

Rabat – Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Omar Hilale, underlined the North African country’s commitment to disarmament during a thematic seminar yesterday in New York.

Morocco’s position is reflected in its adherence to multilateral non-proliferation and disarmament treaties, the ambassador stated.

Morocco signed and ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1968 and 1970 and considers it to be a key instrument in peace and security.

The ambassador went on to describe Morocco’s non-proliferation and disarmament policy as fundamentally based on the country’s respect for the UN charter on disarmament and its transparency in complying with international agreements.

Morocco’s policy “is also about using dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes in the field of non-proliferation and arms control, and respecting the balance between non-proliferation, disarmament and the transfer of technology for peaceful purposes,” Hilale continued.

The ambassador emphasized that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plays a central role in the implementation of the NPT.

Pursuant to the NPT, Morocco established a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA in 1973 along with several follow-up agreements in 1984, 2004, and 2011.

In the early 2000s, Morocco considered establishing a new legislative and regulatory framework based on compliance with international standards and recommendations, particularly those of the IAEA.

In recent years, Morocco has continued to voice its commitment to disarmament, non-proliferation, and multilateral cooperation with regional and international partners on nuclear safety.