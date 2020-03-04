Spanish Airline Binter to Increase Morocco-Canary Island Flights

The majority of the new routes will launch during the “high season” between July and September.

Rabat – Spanish airline Binter has announced new flights between Morocco and the Canary Islands, set to launch this summer.

The airline will launch a new air route between the Marrakech-Menara and Funchal airports during the “high season” between July and September.

Beginning July 15, flights will take off every Wednesday and Saturday until September 12.

The airline announced an additional connection from the Marrakech-Menara airport to Gran Canaria. During the high season, the air route will operate on Saturdays in addition to Thursdays and Sundays.

Binter will also add a new air route between Agadir and Gran Canaria from July to September. Flights will be available on Sundays in addition to Mondays and Fridays.

The Spanish airline is set to provide three weekly flights between Casablanca and Gran Canaria on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays during the same period.

Beginning in April, Binter will add a non-stop flight between Agadir and Tenerife every Wednesday until October.

The company will also offer another non-stop connection between Marrakech Airport and Los Rodeos, every Tuesday from July to September.

Binter passengers have the option to fly to all islands in the Canary archipelago, with more than 180 inter-island flights available.

Established in 1989, Binter is a regional air carrier operating inter-island services within the Canary Islands, and other Atlantic islands.